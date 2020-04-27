Catching a movie or dining-in for a meal can be done Monday in Georgia. With that being said, some businesses are choosing not to open.

AMC Theatres is one of the major movie theater companies reportedly saying they won't open their hundreds of theaters until there's a new big movie out. That movie would be Tenant, which is scheduled to come out July 17, followed by Mulan.

Big theater chains list a few reasons for not opening. They've furloughed workers, movie studios aren't churning out new movies right now and they're worried about customers getting infected and then suing if that were to happen.

RELATED: Waffle House to make major changes to operations for Georgia reopening

As for restaurants, while dine-in services are the main way most restaurants make their money, some owners say they don't feel they can open safely yet and are sticking with only take-out and delivery options.

There's a list of requirements for them to open and for you to go to them. There has to be social distancing between the employee and customer, there can only be six people in your party, and there can be no more than 10 people per 500 square feet. Take-out, delivery and reservation-only options are encouraged and meant to be prioritized.

It's unclear how the requirements will be enforced. Private social clubs are also allowed to open.

RELATED: Getting a haircut in Georgia? Hairdressers take temperatures, lock doors to walk-ins