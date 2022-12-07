Princess Rashid was the 2021 Artist in Residence at the museum.

Example video title will go here for this video

“The creation station is designed to kind of like the bring to life portion of our mission station," MOSH Vice President of Education and Exhibits, Anthony Mortimer said.

Mortimer says it's a space for inventors to think, create and share making it the perfect place for Rashid's work.

“Even though the décor is aimed towards younger children this space has been an area of creative thought and action of learners of all ages," Mortimer said.

“My degree is in physics and chemistry and my research experience is in that areas so I always want to synthesize that for people to experience,” Rashid said.

Rashid says the colorful shapes and scribbles are designed to stimulate the brain.

“How we think how we create neuroscience connected with visual perception connected with creativity," Rashid said. “Curiosity and playfulness, are key elements. I think what I wanted to do with the work is to inspire kids but also their parents.”