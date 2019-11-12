It's Wednesday, also known as hump day, and most people are already honing in on the weekend which is just a few days away.

If you're feeling down Good Morning Jacksonville has you covered with some morning motivation. Let's head to Smithfield, Rhode Island where a young man with autism got tired of getting rejected when searching for a job so he opened his own business.

Michael Coyne is 23 years old. While talking to his mother about not being able to get a job she decided the two should start their own family business. Their venture wasn't just for Coyne, The Red White and Brew Coffee House employs people with disabilities.

Their mission is to encourage, empower and employ. They would like to change the way the world sees people with disabilities.

