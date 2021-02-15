More refugees will be allowed in the US under President Biden. Here's what that means for Jacksonville

Catholic Charities of Jacksonville is one of two local resettlement organizations that work with the federal government to place refugees into homes and jobs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — America is a country built on immigrants and refugees. President Joe Biden says under his administration, up to 125,000 refugees can be accepted into the United States.

That's nearly 10-fold from President Donald Trump's allowance. Under the Trump administration, up to 15,000 refugees would be allowed for 2021. That was a record low.

In Jacksonville, there are two resettlement organizations that work with the federal government to help place refugees in apartments and get them on their feet in their new country. One of those organizations is Catholic Charities of Jacksonville located in the Jessie Ball Dupont building in downtown.

Associate Director Matt Schmitt says the increase is great news for our community and country.

"This nation was founded as a nation of refugees and migrants as we all know," Schmitt said. "This is just a continuing trend of allowing people who are looking for a fresh start. They are looking for freedoms that they have not been awarded in their native countries."

Jonathan Ndakola knows that firsthand. He is a 25 year old living and working on the first coast since 2019. His life before he got here was vastly different.

It took 14 years for Jonathan Ndakola and his family to make it to the US. They're refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo living in #Jacksonville. They fled their country due to violence which is still going on to this day. Hear his story on #GMJ. pic.twitter.com/Sh7YQMDI0i — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) February 15, 2021

“Ever since (Democratic Republic of Congo) got independence in 1960, there has been much violence going on in the country," Ndakola said. "People are being killed. Women are being raped. Generational young men are being forced to join the armed groups.”

His family has been on the move for 14 years. He and his mother, father and siblings fled DRC in 2005 to Uganda then Amsterdam and finally to the USA in 2019. Photos from the Human Rights Watch show the ongoing conflict and political unrest.

The Council on Foreign Relations says millions of people from DRC are displaced.

“The U.S. was my goal because we have seen they are helping out people," Ndakola said. "They welcome people well and it is the land of opportunity for everybody.”

Ndakola explains that refugees move out of their country for their safety.

“The reason is not that they want to leave. They have no choice because what is going on in their country forces them to leave," he explained.

Schmitt believes they will keep busy now that the limit has been increased. There used to be three resettlement organizations in Jacksonville, but Schmitt says the third closed when the number of refugees authorized to enter the U.S. went down.

How do refugees get to Jacksonville?

Schmitt says there is an 18-month to 24-month process with interviews and background checks through the US government.

Then Catholic Charities of Jacksonville might get a call about a month ahead of time letting them know about the upcoming arrivals. Volunteers pick up the refugees at the local airport and bring them to a fully furnished apartment to start their new life in the United States.

Schmitt says the organization places refugees into English classes and helps them find a job. He says the goal is for them to be self-sufficient.

Schmitt also mentions that refugees are tax payers as well.

With the increase, you can help. Schmitt says they can always use new or gently used furniture for the refugees' apartments. You can also donate your time and volunteer.