Monster Jam makes a comeback in Jacksonville with 12 drivers and girl power on the track

Monster Jam was cancelled in 2020. Now, they're on a circuit across the US with safety protocols in place so people can enjoy the fun safely.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's back! After their 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic, Monster Jam has implemented layers of safety protocols to make it happen.

Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m., Monster Jam is taking place at TIAA Bank Field Stadium once again.

Masks will be required in the stadium unless you’re eating or drinking and that’s only permitted in certain areas.

The stadium will be at 25 percent capacity. Get your tickets here.

There will be pod seating meaning you sit with your group and then you’re socially distance from other groups.

They’re also following stadium guidelines with cashless transaction to reduce contact and enhanced cleaning and food safety procedures.

Also, if you feel sick stay home. Monster Jam has implemented a flexible exchange policy.

You're going to see some fan favorites and even a World Champion.

Grave Digger used to be driven by Dennis Anderson, a legend at Monster Jam. A few years ago, he gave the keys over to his daughter Krysten Anderson.

In 2020, she broke the World Record for the highest leap in a Monster Truck at 33 ft, 9.6 in. She’s 23 years old and has been driving Grave Digger since she was 18!

Anderson says this will be the first time Jacksonville has three Andersons competing on the same track. Her brothers Adam and Ryan are also racing.

Another favorite is Scooby Doo! It's sweet exterior downplays the fact that the drive, Linsey Read, is the 2019 World Champion in Freestyle. She's also a mother of a 4 year old!

Read made a major career change five years ago. She would go to Monster Jams in Texas and loved it. She got a change to drive a truck on the track and she had some talent.

Monster Jam noticed and brought her in and trained her. This is her first stadium tour and her first time competing in Jacksonville.