Good Morning Jacksonville is taking a candid look at life as a working mother.

A group of moms at First Coast News sat down, shed a few tears and laughs as they opened up about trying to pull off the great balancing act of motherhood.

"When I was younger with little kids, there was a big debate - and there still is - about whether you should work or should you not and I love my career and I always have but I don't want any of you working moms to feel guilty," began anchor Jeannie Blaylock. "All of you stay at home moms, you're amazing too... what you do during the day but I felt like when I got home I had a whole second wind and I could still be a good mom and then as I started developing all the things I do in my career I started taking my children with me."

“I don't experience mom-guilt like I used to because I enjoy working," says Jovi Porter with First Coast Living. "It's my time to regroup and refresh. That's how I go home and deal with a three-year-old. Let's be honest they're cute but not all day they're not.”

“My oldest she's at that stage where she's learning everything now and she's learning how to read and I want to be there for all of the moments..." said producer Texsena Scott. "I do have a little bit of guilt working because I miss a lot of moments.”

“I love working," said Anne Schindler, executive producer. "I enjoy my job. I'm better at being a working mom than I am at being a full-time mom frankly. My husband decided to take on that mantle also because he's better at it. I mean he really is. He cooks, he cleans. He's much more patient than I am. I look back on the period that you guys are in and I just think God it's just unbelievable.”

“It's amazing because I remember actually standing up unloading the dishwasher and I realized I had just fallen asleep while standing up," laughed Blaylock. "I was that tired! I was a single mom for a while with twin babies.”

“The key for me was the support," Porter recalled. "I tear up thinking about it. One of the most important things for me was Ms. Sherrie. I came back to work and I was so nervous and I had a childcare provider who cared for my daughter like she was her own. When I had a hard day at work she was there wiping tears. Working moms feel like there's no one who can take care of my baby and sometimes you need to be taken care of too."

Here are a few tips from the ladies:

Jeannie suggests taking time to organize your pictures and write down special little things about your child’s progress.

Texsena brings her daughters to work when she can and suggests other mothers do the same.

Anne created little rituals with her sons. She says it’s bonding time your kids will look forward to.

Jovi wants to remind all moms you do not have to do it all on your own it is ok to ask for help.

