Miracles happen every day and in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis here's one that will likely brighten your spirits.

Tracy Khashimov and her husband tried desperately to have a child for nearly three years. After spending thousands of dollars on expensive treatments that didn’t work, they nearly gave up hope.

Then in November of 2018 while watching Good Morning Jacksonville Khashimov says she felt inspired to try again as she heard anchor, Keitha Nelson shares her own personal struggles with infertility.

Today at age 46 Khashimov is the mother of Sophia Rebecca Khashimov, born three pounds at 31 weeks.

“She was a fighter from the very beginning,” Khashimov said. “Saturday I just kept talking to her. I said you know momma just needs you to do one thing. I just need you to come out screaming.”

On Sunday, January 26 at 8:25 P.M. little Sophia did just that.

“She came out and she was crying,” Khashimov said while rocking tiny Sophia in her arms and staring into her eyes. “Yes, you were crying.”

The Khashimov’s daughter is the result of In Vitro Fertilization with a loving stranger’s embryo.

“My husband and I are not genetically linked to the child so it would be another family who went through a very similar process that we had gone through, through IVF they decided for whatever reason they wouldn’t use those embryos any longer,” Khashimov said. “So they would donate them. Genetically she’s not from my husband and I, she’s from another family but she’s every bit a part of us.”

They’re excited to share their blessing with loved ones but friends and family can only see Sophia through video chat these days as they follow the rules of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s hard when you’re so close to your family and you want them to be here with you and celebrate and enjoy and watch her grow,” Khashimov said. “She’s only so little for so long. She's growing so fast and I feel bad they’re missing out on all of that because of what’s going on today.”

While holding her miracle baby she says she’s able to experience peace in the midst of crisis.

“It’s amazing I just want to hold her all of the time and stare into her eyes,” Khashimov said. “It’s a bond you have with someone that you never knew was out there.”

Khashimov shares her story during National Infertility Awareness month, at a time when many families are forced to postpone their fertility treatments due to the crisis we’re in.

At 46 she wants to encourage others who perhaps have given up hope to hold on. And her message to expectant mothers who in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis have to give birth without loved ones nearby is to "be strong momma, you've got this."