Middleburg gas station selling gas for $3.76 Friday for grand opening

A new gas station is opening in Middleburg and they're doing a special: $3.76 a gallon for regular gas from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday only.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Friday is your chance to get gas for cheaper than you'll find anywhere else on the First Coast.

A new gas station is opening in Middleburg and they're doing a special: $3.76 a gallon for regular gas from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday only. The offer is at the 76 gas station and Daybreak Market convenience store at the corner of Royal Pines Drive and Oakleaf Plantation Parkway.

Managers say when they've done this in the past people have lined up three hours before the free gas started and there were hundreds of cars. A ribbon cutting with the Clay County Chamber of Commerce is set for 11 a.m. and a party is planned with a DJ, kids games and prizes. But the real prize for many people is saving money on gas.

"There'll be boat trailers, there'll be gas cans in the backs of cars," said Jim Mills, 76 Florida manager. "There'll be loading gas into everything they can."

Mills says when they did this promotion at a grand opening last year, the price was much lower.

"Back then gas prices were in a different place and we were able to do $1.76 A gallon," Mills said.

On Wednesday the president urged Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for the summer. That would trim off 18 cents a gallon for regular gas and 24 cents for diesel. It would save SUVs $55 in the three months, according to an expert at Gas Buddy.

Florida has a one-month fuel tax holiday in October, which the governor's office says will lower the price of gas by 25.3 cents.

You may be wondering why gas can't be a dollar cheaper every day. It comes down to a Florida law that a gas station can't sell gas for cheaper than what they paid the refiner for it, except for a grand opening promotion.

"It'd be nice to offer $3.76 when everybody else is $4.76," Mills said. "But A, it's against the law other than a grand opening. B, we wouldn't be able to control the crowds, the gas tanks would be empty."

Narolin Gomez, who stopped at the new Middleburg gas station Thursday with her two young children, says she's been cancelling plans to avoid having to drive.

"It's definitely affected our summer and I have kids so being stuck at home isn't really fun for them," she said.

This week the national average for a gallon fell below $5. The bad news is experts credit this to the cost of oil dropping due to fears of a recession. Still, AAA predicts car travel will set a record July 4th with 42 million people driving.

This means saving a dollar on every gallon can be important.

"I think it helps a lot of families that are wanting to enjoy their summer," she said.