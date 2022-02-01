Local non-profit provides mental health resources to underserved communities

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Advocates say it's an opportunity to spark an important conversation about ending the stigma associated with mental health.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Elmo W. Acosta Bridge, which spans the St. John's River in Jacksonville, is lit up in green in honor of National Mental Health Month.

National Mental Health Month is observed in May to help raise awareness and advocate for improving the nation's mental health care system.

Mental health professional, Desiree Jones says people need help, compassion and hope.

Jones believes prevention and intervention are critical. The Step by Step for Help Foundation aims to help reduce the stigma of mental health.

"I would like for us to begin to talk about mental health the way we talk about different subjects in the barber shops and hair salons," Jones said. "If we could normalize mental health the way we do all of these other physical diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes then we would be a lot better off."

Her non-profit is hosting an event called The Longest Table Saturday, May 21 at 10696 Lem Turner Road in the Family Dollar Parking Lot.