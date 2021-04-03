Company wants you to have a celebrity for dinner, literally

You'll find some wild and weird things in the deep recesses of the internet. Like this website that wants to sell meat made from celebrity cells.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — How much would you love to set a place at your table for your favorite celebrity?

Well after going down a wormhole into the deepest, darkest parts of Twitter (yikes) we found a website that wants to give you that opportunity, literally.

The company, Bite Labs, says they want to take donated, biopsied cells from various celebrities who are willing.

Through a process that they say is safe, healthy and eco-friendly, they can take those cells and grow them into muscle tissue, AKA meat.

The company has a "this-has-got-to-be-a-prank" written all over it. But articles written about the founder and company from all the way back in 2014 say that this is the real thing.

"In the tradition of Italian cured meats, we dry, age, and spice our product into fine charcuterie," reads the company's website. "It all starts with your favorite celebrities, and a quick biopsy to obtain tissue samples."

Though according to the website, it doesn't seem like the company has been able to get any famous people on board yet. However, Bite Labs is soliciting help from would-be consumers by encouraging people to "tweet at your favorite celebrities" in support.

The website even goes as far as to list some suggested celebrities and describe intricate flavor profiles. Take James Franco for instance:

"James Franco. He's sexy. He's artsy. Let's make him salami. The Franco salami must be smoky, sexy, and smooth. Franco's meat will pair with lean, strong venison. Sharp Tellicherry peppercorns and caramelized onions provide Franco's underlying flavors, complemented by a charming hint of lavender. The Franco salami’s taste will be arrogant, distinctive, and completely undeniable."

Other suggested celebrities include Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lawrence and Kanye West.