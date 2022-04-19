Masks optional: Travelers arrive at Jax Airport to find they now have a choice

Some travelers reacted by taking their masks off and saying hallelujah. Others remained skeptical.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One of the last remaining signs of the pandemic is fading away. Masks are no longer required in airports around the United States.

A Florida judge voided the mask mandate stating the CDC overstepped their authority. Major airlines are adhering to the new guidelines of masks optional.

TSA saying they are no longer required in airports, planes, and other public transportation like Amtrak.

You may still see some signs when you get into the airport saying masks are required and that it's the law. Those signs haven't been updated yet.

A spokesperson at Jacksonville International Airport says they'll be meeting with TSA on Tuesday and following their guidelines.

Tuesday morning, we saw a near even split of passengers wearing their masks and others not.

First Coast News talked to a handful of passengers who were just finding out about the change as they arrived to the airport.

One passenger, Lonnie, ripped off his mask when he found out.

Frank Bruce, originally from Australia, says it was time. "I think it's a great idea. I'm well and truly sick of that thing," Bruce said. "I really am."

The airport was crowded during the 6 a.m. rush when we ran into Nancy Gilreath.

"I know COVID is kind of coming back a little bit and the airplanes are very contained," she said. "So I feel very comfortable not wearing a mask (in the airport), but once I get in that long line I'm not so sure how I'll feel so I'm going to wear my mask on the plane."

Another passenger, Danny Kane, says he's vaccinated and doesn't have to wear a mask in other settings. "If we can do it in restaurants, if we can do it in public, then why not?"

While the mask mandate no longer in place in the U.S., you still should bring a mask on international flights. Rules vary depending on where you are traveling.