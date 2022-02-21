Map out your gas stops to save on each tank

Before you head out, take a few minutes to plan ahead. It could save you anywhere from $3 to $12 every time you fill up on gas.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — We are always scouting the cheapest gas deals near you.

Gas Buddy’s map shows gas prices all around you. The gas prices included in this story were documented about a week ago and may vary today.

Certain areas around Jacksonville always have some of the lowest prices. I found $3.17 in Mandarin, $3.07 in Lake Shore, and $2.97 in East Arlington.

You can also use the app to plan your commute.

From Lake City to Jacksonville, you can map your commute via I-10. The app tells me the lowest price is at the Mobile off I-10 on 301. Gas there looks to be about $3.29.

From St. Augustine to Jacksonville, the lowest gas price was at Buc-cees for $3.36.

From Jacksonville Beach to downtown Jacksonville, stop at Murphy USA on Philips Highway for $3.42 a gallon.

If you click directions, you can open your GPS and it will have mapped out your commute with the stop included.