One man is dead after a shooting outside an apartment complex in Mandarin Wednesday night.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Sugar Mill Apartments, across the street from Crowne Point Elementary.

Police launched a search for two men who witnesses say drove away in a silver or black car. Neighbors told police they heard an argument prior to hearing gunshots.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.