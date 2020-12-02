A man is being treated for his injuries after being shot in the Regency area Wednesday morning after a meetup took a violent turn.

At 12:40 a.m. officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Monument and Lee Roads in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man that was shot in the right arm and he was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

JSO says their preliminary investigation revealed that two groups met up while sitting in separate cars. Police say there was some sort of argument and the man was shot in the arm.

A silver/gray hatchback sedan was seen driving off with a female driver and possibly two males.

Detectives are currently investigating the reason for the meetup.

