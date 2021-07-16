Man killed following argument, shooting on Jacksonville's northwest side

Police say there were around 10 people in the parking lot on Division Street when an argument broke out and a man took out a gun and shot another man.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An argument led to a deadly shooting on Jacksonville's northwest side Thursday evening.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a man was shot multiple times in the torso in the 3100 block of Division Street. It was in a gas station parking lot off U.S. 1 around 9:30 p.m.

Police say there were around 10 people around the parking lot on Division Street when an argument broke out and a man took out a gun and shot another man.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital, where police say he died. He was in his 30s.

Police say all the other people involved in the argument ran away. The only suspect description police have is a man in a dark hoodie. They say the store has surveillance cameras and they're working on reviewing the footage.

If you know anything call JSO at 630-0500, email JSO at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or give an anonymous tip though CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.