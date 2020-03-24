JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was injured after a shooting in Jacksonville's Westside early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred 3:45 a.m. in the 7000 block of Ramona Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around that time, a man walking down Ramona Boulevard, heard gunfire and then realized he had been shot

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police are asking anyone with information or may have seen what happened to give them a call at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

