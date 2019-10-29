The man indicted for the murder of his pregnant niece was in court on Tuesday and waived his right to a speedy trial.

Johnathan Quiles, the uncle of 16-year-old Iyana Sawyer, was charged with her murder and the murder of her unborn baby, according to the family's attorney, John M. Phillips.

RELATED: Uncle charged with murder of missing pregnant Terry Parker High School teen, her unborn child: family attorney

RELATED: State seeks death penalty for man accused of killing of 16-year-old Iyana Sawyer, unborn child

Quiles pleaded not guilty for those two first-degree murder charges, as well as for sexual battery charges.

In court on Tuesday, the prosecution discussed new discovery they’ll be getting to the defense in preparation for the deposition, which is scheduled for Nov. 6.

The next pretrial hearing after the deposition was set for Nov. 20 at 9 a.m.

RELATED: Body cam footage shows uncle of missing pregnant Terry Parker teen questioned about niece's disappearance, arrested