One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday morning.

The shooting happened near the 1500 block of W 15th Street around 1:30 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from five to seven gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say a second victim also showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. They are expected to be OK.

JSO believes the two shooting victims are connected to the same scene. They are currently interviewing a third person who may be a witness to the crime.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.