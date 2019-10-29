The man charged with second-degree murder for the 2018 death of a transgender woman pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

Sean Bernard Phoenix, 21, is accused of killing Celine Walker at the Extended Stay hotel on Skinner Lake Drive. Detectives said on Feb. 4, 2018, Walker was found dead in a hotel room with multiple gunshot wounds.

Phoenix's arrest was announced in September. JSO said during a news conference the two were arguing and that Phoenix admitted to police that he shot Erica Walker, who also went by Celine Walker.

On Tuesday, Phoenix pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors also announced they have prepared a discovery for the defense to review.

Phoenix's next pretrial date will be on Dec. 3.