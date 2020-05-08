Wives of Jacksonville pastors making political waves

As the 2020 Presidential election approaches, a group of women are sparking a conversation they say desperately needs to be had.

Some wives of Jacksonville pastors say they're making political waves by sparking a conversation about the future of the nation. They're calling it a groundbreaking conversation that aims to inspire, educate and empower.

Among the speakers is Omarosa Newman, former political aide to President Trump. Her husband, Pastor John Allen Newman is the head of The Sanctuary at Mt. Calvary in Jacksonville.

Kim McKissick of The Bethel Church is hosting the online chat and says there's a need to bring these women together to speak up in today's climate of social unrest, injustice and amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The panel also includes Nakia Wright and Susie Owens. McKissick says they'll cover a wide range of topics including the importance of voting.

"Voter knowledge we've got to talk about that it's really still a bone of contention," McKissick said. "Why people don't vote? Why the black community doesn't come out to vote and so we're bringing to the table these normal conversations that everyone has every day from the perspective of pastor's wives."