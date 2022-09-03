Can you do it? Try making hole 17 at TPC Sawgrass

It's a famous golf hole known for messing with the best of the best.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — THE PLAYERS tournament kicks off Thursday back to full capacity, but this time with a rain delay.

These golfers inspire thousands of people to try out the sport, and you can too right at TPC Sawgrass during the tournament.

Good luck though. The infamous hole 17 is challenging to even the pros.

Head behind hole 17 to visit the Hole 17 Challenge, aptly titled.

After a few drinks, you may be thinking, heck, I can do that. You can give it a try, but no promises.

According to Golf Digest, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson struggle at this hole.

Can you do it? Can YOU make hole 17? Well, you can try at the Hole 17 Challenge. @FCN2go @THEPLAYERSChamp pic.twitter.com/FIQcfNs3Pd — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) March 10, 2022

As you walk into The Players from the Nicklaus Gate, you’ll see the tent on your left. Golf lovers line up to give it a swing. This is the closest many will get to the real deal.

“It gives you the full effect of having the pressure of not hitting it in the water," said Scott Steffens. "Definitely the experience that has been won and lost on this very hole.”

He's visiting from Chicago and going to his first Players.

Try the Hole 17 Challenge for free for your first two hits. It's a $5 donation after that.