Making Ends Meet: Cost comparison of gas vs electric cars

As prices go up at the pump, electricity is also getting more expensive. Which will save you more money: gas or electric?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Everyone wants to save a little bit more on gas as prices linger around $4 a gallon. Those with electric cars are sitting pretty in this economy. But how pretty?

Is electric worth it?

It’s shiny, new and can cost you up to 150,000! As Teslas and other electric cars have gained more of the market, more reasonably priced options are available though.

“I treat it like it’s a phone," said Tesla owner Matt Rapp. "Plug it in when I get home. Plug it in when I get to work so it is always charged. I never have to go to the gas station. It’s really helpful.”

I’m not focusing on car payments. What about the cost to run this thing?

“To fill up is basically less than 10 bucks," Rapp said.

That price is unheard of for gas cars.

He's owned his Tesla since 2018. In 2022, he successfully avoided having to pay nearly $5 a gallon like the rest of us.

“You never really worry about that anymore from a personal perspective anyway," said Rapp.

Even as prices at the pump dwindle, this is still costly. At 3.99 a gallon, it’ll cost about $60 to fill up the average sedan. If you fill up once a week, that’s $240 a month.

Meanwhile, Teslas on average cost about $13.96 to charge. Depending on which model you own, you only have to charge it once or twice a week. That totals $35 to $111 for charging every month.

On top of that, there are no oil changes or engine to maintain.

You can also find free places to charge as well.

According to my math, until gas drops back to $2 a gallon, electric wins out.