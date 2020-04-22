JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The cost is great for those who aren't working because of the pandemic but now many ask with reopening the economy too soon, what could be the cost in human life?

There's more pressure than ever for states to reopen their economies and doctors are weighing in regarding the risks and consequences of doing so too soon.

"We need to make sure we are not trading a life for our livelihood," said Dr. Mobeen Rathore, Baptist Health infectious disease expert.

Let those words sink in. It's what Rathore believes could happen if we try to go back to normal too soon.

"Some financial benefit to reopening, it can be a huge public health disaster actually," he said. "We have gained on the virus. Let's not lose that ground."

Even though Jacksonville has 'flattened the curve' there are still hundreds of new coronavirus cases every day.

Albert Loh, UNF'S department of economics and geography chair, says there's something important to understand about re-opening. He predicts sales won't be as high as pre-pandemic.

"Reopening the economy is not equal to going back to normal," Loh said. "Businesses will have to find a way still to run their business but probably in a different way."

His ballpark estimate for a timeframe on getting back to how the economy was before the pandemic is a year to a year and a half.

"I'm torn," said Andy Zarka, owner of European Street Cafe. "I want my staff, our guests to be as safe as possible."

Zarka says he "doesn't think we're there yet" in terms of re-opening the economy, though his restaurants are open for to-go orders. He says the hardest part about the pandemic for him has been calling the people who've worked with him for 20-plus years and telling them they'd be better off filing for unemployment.

He says he can hear the fear and uncertainty in their voices.

"You go through waves of panic, 'are we gonna be able to get back open again or is this the end of what we've been doing for 40 years?'" Zarka said. "But that's a very small percentage of the time. Most of the time I know we're gonna get through this."

