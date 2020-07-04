JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Surgeon General is anticipating this week to be one of the worst for the COVID-19 pandemic and you're encouraged more than ever to stay home.

But what if you're running low on groceries? Here are three ways to get your groceries safely.

The first option: delivery. Start by picking a store and either going online or downloading their app.

On some websites, you‘ll be redirected to a delivery service site and need to create an account. Here's an example: if you order from Publix, their delivery site is Instacart and creating an account is free.

Instacart can be one of the easiest to use because you don't have to pay for a membership. Publix, Aldi, CVS, Fresh Market, Costco, Sam's Club, and Target all deliver through Instacart.

RELATED STORY: List | Here's what will remain open in Jacksonville following mayor's order closing nonessential businesses

However, not all delivery service sites are free. That's the case if you order from Amazon Prime, which delivers Whole Foods, or from Shipt, which Winn-Dixie uses. Look for free membership trials for these.

To completely avoid contact with the delivery person, look for an option for them to leave your food at your door. Don't forget to tip!

The next option: curbside pick-up. For this you drive to the store, avoiding the delivery fee, and your groceries are brought out to you. The catch here is this is not an option at every store location.

An important thing to know is because of high demand, you might not be able to get your delivery or pick-up the day you place your order. Make that order now if you’re going to run out of food.

RELATED STORY: Clay County leaders: Prepare for another six to eight weeks of physical distancing

The third option: going inside the store. If you end up having to make a trip inside, the CDC now advises you wear a mask. Learn how to make your own CDC-approved mask here.

Health experts also say the most important thing you can do is wash your hands when you get home. Some, but not all, recommend cleaning what you’ve bought. Disinfect your bag if you bring your own.

If you’re at high risk for the coronavirus, many grocery stores have a designated hour for at-risk people the first hour they're open in the morning.

Learn more about that here.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Over 20 deaths, more than 900 COVID-19 cases on First Coast

RELATED: First Coast Forecast: Much warmer with great Super Moon viewing tonight!