'It is a wonderful relief:' Jacksonville man finally gets unemployment benefits after months

Willie Hollis' says he can finally pay his bills now that he's received his benefits. He was stuck on pending for nearly two months.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The unemployment maze continues as people remain waiting for unemployment benefits.

The state's dashboard shows more than 2 million claims have been filed for unemployment benefits. One of them being Willie Hollis.

He’s waited nearly two months for unemployment benefits and he finally received his benefits including back pay.

"You guys had me on the show. I think that had a lot to do with it so thank you so much," Hollis said. "I feel so much better. A thousand pound weight was taken off my shoulder.”

We first shared his struggles on May 28. You can watch that story here.

Hollis lost his sister from COVID-19 and other health issues. He went to be with family out of state and when he returned, he says his supervisor told him to get tested for COVID-19. That was back when testing was only available for people with symptoms.

Hollis said by the time he could find a test, he was replaced. He was struggling to pay the bills with no income for nearly 2 months.

“I had just got a text Friday from my landlord," Hollis said. "I already text him and told him when he come by I’ll be able to pay him. I was able to go pay a couple of other bills. It is a wonderful relief."

“With them giving me the back pay, that allows me to recover," Hollis said. "They gave me back pay for four weeks on the PUA and they gave me the 600 dollars – 4 weeks of that, too. That was enough to catch me up. I'm telling you it is hard to explain. God is good.”

He says be patient. Despite what he's gone through, he's not blaming anyone.

“They overloaded overworked probably understaffed and not trained properly but they came through."

The state dashboard says more than 4 billion dollars has been paid out to claimants in Florida, but what the dashboard doesn’t say is how many people are stuck where Hollis was: pending. We are trying to figure that out for you but so far no answers from DEO.

People have been waiting weeks for benefits and some still are. DEO's website says "Prior to the COVID-19 epidemic, it took three to four weeks (assuming there were no issues with the claim) to process a claim. We do not have an exact timeframe of when individuals will get paid. However, we are working diligently to process claims as quickly as possible."