Jacksonville homeless service asking for support as pandemic cancels their largest fundraiser

Most non-profits in Florida have had to cancel or reduce their services, according to the Council of Nonprofits. This is while the need for their services goes up.

Many large group gatherings aren't happening yet, even in 2021, which poses a problem for services that rely on money from large fundraisers.

Mission House at Jacksonville Beach helps those struggling with homelessness, but now they're trying not to struggle themselves since they were unable to host their largest fundraiser.

"There is no shelter at the beach," said Executive Director Carina Saladino about how they help the community's homeless. "So there's no place for them to go. Anybody who's living on the street is in a constant state of crisis."

There's no gala during a pandemic and the Mission House gala is what usually brings in up to $150,000 to support their services. Saladino says they have more people in need and less money to help them with.

"When we started 2020 we were looking at about 175 active clients," she said.

Now Saladino says more than 300 people need their help. Mission House provides help with meals, showers, a clinic for the uninsured, rapid re-housing, and workforce development.

"We've seen a lot of people who have lost their jobs and lost their homes and have become homeless due to the pandemic," said Saladino.

Mission House isn't the only service relying on donations and not getting enough. Most non-profits in Florida, 80 percent, have had to cancel or reduce their services, according to the Council of Nonprofits. This is all while demand for their services goes up by almost 40 percent.

"Next year is our 25th anniversary," Saladino said. "So we're really hoping by next year life opens back up again."

If you want to help Mission House you can volunteer or join in their virtual cooking fundraiser Thursday. Learn more here.