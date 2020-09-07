Lives transformed: 25 Jacksonville girls beat the odds by graduating

The Pace Center for Girls in Jacksonville only accepts girls who are at least one year behind in school and have four or more risk factors in their personal lives.

Our lives look different during the pandemic, but for 25 local girls it's because of their accomplishments. The pandemic is just another thing that won't break them.

The Pace Center for Girls in Jacksonville just graduated 25 young women. The center only accepts girls who are at least one year behind in school and have four or more risk factors in their personal lives.

Best friends Victoria Martin and Dayna Daugherty's lives are much less recognizable now... In a good way.

"I came to Pace kind of at a really bad time in life," Martin said. "The beginning of that year I had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression. Then I had a surgery."

"I was just missing a bunch of school due to my illness and due to me just being sad and anxious," said Daugherty. "I didn't want to do anything but lay in bed."

Pace provides counseling and education. It's website states some of their girls in Jacksonville were involved with the juvenile justice system. More than half (57 percent) were suspended or expelled. Now almost all (96 percent) are in high school, college, or have a job.

Daugherty got three scholarships for college.

"Even with everything going in the world right now as long as I keep telling myself 'you can do it, keep moving forward,'" she said.

The girls say support made all the difference for them. One thing the state is requiring for the new school year is for schools to ramp up support for students. It's requiring progress monitoring to be expanded to all students.

"When you're going through things you always feel alone. You feel so alone," said Daugherty. "And then with Pace they show you like, 'hey, you're not alone. We have three other with the same exact issues as you.'"

"It would be the best reason to come to school is having someone I knew would be at school too, would be feeling the same way," added Martin.

From lost to found, Martin and Daugherty now head off into their futures with plans for college, something they know they can reach leaning on each other.

"I was like, I like her," Daugherty said. "We're gonna last."