ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In southern St. Johns County, just south of Crescent Beach, is the entrance to the Fort Matanzas National Monument.

You can park free and take a ferry ride over to the Fort for a tour.

"The fortress itself was built by the Spanish empire," said guide Chris Leverett.

It was built in 1742 to help the Spanish guard the Matanzas Inlet, and protect St. Augustine from the British or other invaders from the south. It's history has been closely intertwined with that of the city of St. Augustine and the Castillo de San Marcos

"It's roughly 18 miles from here to St. Augustine by river," Leverett said.

Some of the big takeaways from this fort are just how small it was, and that it would generally have about seven soldiers living there all the time.

Now, Fort Matanzas now serves as a silent reminder of the early Spanish empire in the New World.

But it's also a beautiful spot, with panoramic views. The park is located on barrier islands along the Matanzas estuary which helps to provide a natural habitat with a diverse ecosystem.

Salt marsh, scrub, and maritime hammock now protect endangered and threatened species in the area.

If you want to spend a day immersing yourself in some pretty cool history or perhaps just spend some time enjoying the beauty of nature, Fort Matanzas National Monument makes for a great destination.

Until next time,

Lewis & Clark

For more information on the Fort, click here.