First Coast Foodies: Let Rod's Crab Shack fill your summer seafood cravings!

Rod's Crab Shack is known for their blue crab, but they'll cook you up anything from the sea.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hey, Foodies! 

Seafood is on the menu this summer and you have to stop by Rod's Crab Shack at 1301 Monument Road.

"We fry everything and anything and we boil and steam as well," said Owner Rod Damavandi. "Live blue crabs, it's our main thing, and our fried blue crabs, our steamed stuff which is shrimp, oysters, crawfish, mussels, snow crab, Dungeness crab."

Foodies, would you believe Damavandi didn't even used to like seafood?

"No, not at all," Damavandi said. "I actually I didn't eat seafood, that was the funny part. And today I'm pescatarian."

Rod's Crab Shack is sure to change you into a seafood-eater too. 

"Our seasoning is what makes the seafood," Damavandi said. "Doesn't matter how bad the day gets, seafood will make your day better and better."

Check out the menu for Rod's Crab Shack here.

First Coast Foodies found your sea food spot for this summer!

Posted by Renata Di Gregorio News on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

