A Jacksonville grandmother is speaking out after her grandson, 26-year-old Kollin Felton, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died while on his motorcycle in the Lackawanna area Thursday.

Family members say Felton was riding his newly purchased dirt bike when someone in a newer-model Dodge Ram truck chased him and shot at him 15 times, killing him at the intersection of Edison Avenue and Cherokee Street.

Bicyclists in the area tried to help him, but failed.

Felton's grandmother, Rebecca Highsmith, says her grandson is all she can think about the morning after his death.

She says out of all of her grandchildren, she's spent the most time with Kollin. She says Kollin always checked on her and brought her things she needed from the grocery store that were too heavy for her to carry.

Hightower cried when talking about the moment she found out something happened to her grandson.

"I got a call from his mother yesterday, must've been about 1:30 p.m.," Highsmith said. "...She told me something had happened to Kollin. I said, 'oh no, Tina. No, Tina. Not Kollin.'. I didn't know then that he was gone. He's been my heart since from a little baby."

Highsmith told me Kollin had gotten involved with the wrong crowd for a time, but had left that scene and was working on himself to be better. She remembers him as a kind, smart man.

Police are now searching for the truck involved, saying it has a large white sticker on the back window.

Hightower says she has forgiveness for whoever did this to her grandson but prays that the person responsible will turn themselves in.

Kollin leaves behind a three-month-old son, Kollin Jr.