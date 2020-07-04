In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we're all concerned about our physical health. But with more restrictions and changes to our daily activities what about your mental health?

It's difficult for adults to grasp what's happening during this crisis and even more so for little ones.

As adults, we're concerned about the economy with unemployment rates skyrocketing.

Kids certainly aren't sheltered from this pandemic. Their day to day lives have been impacted by homeschooling and not being able to hang out with friends.

Mental health counselor and Step By Step Behavioral Health Services CEO, Desiree Jones offers this advice when talking to your kids about how their lives are currently changing.

"Be honest with them," Jones said. "Let them know the consequences of what's going on and the reality of the situation. Step into the society of the day with FaceTime and video chats. Schedule calls or play dates for them over the computer. Try to keep a schedule, a daily routine to keep things as normal as possible for them."

Jones says parents should keep in mind that kids model the behavior of their parents. So if you don't stress out too much about this crisis or not being able to enjoy the things you were once able to they'll likely handle things better.

Jones believes there will be an increase in the number of people turning to mental health help throughout this crisis. Step By Step Behavioral Health Services offers Telehealth counseling sessions and psychiatric evaluations.

