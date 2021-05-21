Karam's Gourmet: An authentic taste of Lebanon at Orange Park Mall

It's a new location but the same great taste from Lebanon!

ORANGE PARK, Fla — Hey, Foodies!

If you've been craving Mediterranean food and looking for one of your favorite places, Karam's Mediterranean Grill is now Karam's Gourmet and in the Orange Park Mall food court. It's a new location but the same great taste from Lebanon.

"This food is popular in Lebanon," said manager Joseph Karam. "Every street there is shawarma."

Get ready for your mouth to water. We're over here daydreaming about the garlic sauce.

"Chicken kabob, lamb and beef kabob," Karam names a few menu items. "Falafel, the grape leaves, shawarma, tabouli, hummus, Baba ghanouj, this our food. We grow this food and we eat every day."

The rotating vertical sticks of chicken and lamb and beef look impressive and delicious.

"We marinate the chicken like 24 hour before and every day we build it," Karam said.

Karam says he stacks the chicken to make it smaller or bigger each day. You might know Karam from his restaurant that was on University Boulevard for 16 years and another one on Hodges Boulevard.

"In New York, 1988, we used to do catering for United Nations," he said.

His family recipes dates a long time back.

"I like chicken with the garlic and the fries on side, plus the pickles, cucumber pickles," Karam said. "It's good pickles because it's from overseas "