'She's so perfect to me' Kamiyah Mobley rebuilds strained relationship with biological mother years after kidnapping

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — None of us could imagine how difficult it has been for the Mobley and Aiken families to rebuild their relationship with Kamiyah Mobley.

At just eight hours old Mobley was kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998 and found 18 years later in Walterboro, South Carolina. Since then the family has been trying to make up for lost times.

Mobley’s relationship with her biological mother, Shanara Mobley had been strained in part due to Kamiyah’s continued relationship with her kidnapper, Gloria Williams. Williams is now serving an 18 year prison sentence for stealing baby Kamiyah.

Now 23 years old, Kamiyah is working on her bond with Shanara. She recently posted a photo of her mother on Facebook with the caption:

"We bump heads so much cause we so much alike but she's so perfect to me."

Kamiyah's father, who she connected with seemingly with more ease over the years, Craig Aiken reposted the photo on Instagram. His caption reads “I love these two ladies.. it’s my job to hold my family together.”