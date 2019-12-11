A juvenile was taken to the hospital with injuries after a shooting in the Moncrief area on Monday night.

On Monday around 11:30 p.m., officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 5700 block of Oprey Street in reference to gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers canvased the area and located the victim nearby. They are being treated at a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.



Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email police at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.





