JSO: Woman found dead inside apartment after neighbors report hearing screams, loud noises

Police say reports came in around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Neighbors heard a commotion.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police searched overnight alongside K9s for a suspect involved in a homicide on the Southside.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers are talking to witnesses who describe hearing screaming and banging inside an apartment where a woman was found dead.

Police say reports came in around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Neighbors heard a commotion.

One viewer talking to First Coast News describing hearing glass shattering and possible a gunshot, though JSO will not confirm if this was a shooting,

“We are working through her injuries. She will go to the Medical Examiner's office and have an autopsy done," Stephens said. "So at this point, to protect the integrity of this investigation, I’m not going to release her injuries or the cause of the injuries at this time.”

JSO describes responding to this apartment complex after getting calls for a "disturbance". Neighbors describe seeing a man in all black running from the apartment where they heard loud noises and screaming.

When police went inside the apartment for a safety search, Sgt. Chris Stephens says they found a woman’s body. Police cannot yet say if this was a domestic situation.

“That’s unknown that this point," Sgt. Stephens said. "We are still working on identifying the victim as well as the suspect obviously. We don’t know the suspect.”

Police say there were not signs of a break in.

The homicide unit is investigating.

This comes on the heels of the news that the number of homicides in Jacksonville has surpassed last year's homicide count. The Florida Times-Union is reporting there has been 132 reported homicides so far this year, compared to 2021's 128 total.

This adds another.

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.