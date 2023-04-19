JSO Officer shot and in critical condition, suspected shooter dead

Sheriff T.K. Waters says the incident happened in the parking lot of Baptist South.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville officer is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday night in the parking lot of Baptist Health South. The person suspected of shooting the officer is dead, according to Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters.

The officer was working at the hospital, 14550 Old St Augustine Road, when he noticed a person driving around the parking lot, "acting suspicious," police said.

The hospital was on lockdown following the shooting which occurred around 9:30 p.m.

Waters says the officer came out of the hospital to investigate and attempted to stop the car activating the lights on his police cruiser. The person drove off and the officer was instructed not to chase him, Waters said.

Other officers assisted and set up locations around the hospital to look for the suspect, the sheriff said.

An officer was outside his car and saw the vehicle in question approach. The Sheriff says his officer raised his hand to stop the car and the person rolled the window down and held out a gun and told the officer to shoot him. The officer did not and the person drove up and fired one shot into the police car.

Police did not return fire.

Other officers got involved to follow the vehicle and attempt to stop him. Waters says the vehicle then rammed two patrol cars and crashed. Officers blocked him and gave verbal commands to get out of the car.

Sheriff Waters says the person did not get out of the car. An officer approached the back passenger side door to open it when police say the man fired a shot through the window hitting the officer in his face.

The bullet traveled to his chest area. That officer is in critical condition, but stable as of Wednesday morning.

Waters says five officers returned fire killing the man at the scene. All five officers are on administrative leave for the State Attorney's investigation.

Baptist South which was put on lockdown during the situation.

The officer shot has not been identified, but Waters says he was in the same graduating class as officer Malik Daricaud and has not been on the streets for a long time. The officer has a fiance.

This is the 3rd JSO officer shot in the line of duty in 2023.

"It's getting very ridiculous. It's very dangerous," Waters said. "It's concerning. We want to make sure our officers and our citizens know that they did the right thing tonight. They made sure that that individual did not go into the hospital where who knows what could've happened."

Waters emphasized that police officers know their job comes with risks, but they should not have to expect to get shot on the job.

"We're not expendable. The police officers are not expendable. They're human beings that are doing their job every single day to try to keep everyone in this community safe," Waters said.

As for the shooter, his identity was not released and Waters says they are looking more into his background. So far, Waters says they've only seen a speeding ticket on his record.

#BREAKING Overnight: A @JSOPIO officer shot & in critical condition. Sheriff Waters says 5 officers returned fire shooting & killing the shooter. This all taking place outside Baptist South Hospital which was put on lockdown during the situation. pic.twitter.com/kz8U8JZmWv — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) April 19, 2023