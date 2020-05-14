The Buzz: Johns Hopkins offers a free course to train COVID-19 contact tracers

The six-hour online class was created to help states limit the spread of coronavirus.

Do you have what it takes to be a disease detective? Johns Hopkins University just released a free course on contact tracing.



Here’s the Buzz: The six-hour online class was originally created to help New York limit the spread of coronavirus.

Contact tracing has become one of the greatest defenses against COVID-19 and involves tracking down anyone who may have been exposed to an infected person.

The class includes simulations of contact tracing and gives trainees a sense of the strategy, including a reluctance to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Hundreds are being trained in Florida. Health experts say the U.S. will eventually need 100,000 nationwide to stop the virus.



You get a chance, you get a chance!

Say, what?! A chance to interact with Oprah Winfrey!

Here’s the Buzz: She's launching Your Life In Focus, a free, interactive, four-week virtual experience inspired by her national arena tour with W.W. International.

Oprah will host the live, weekly, ninety-minute digital event on consecutive Saturdays beginning May 16.

The sessions are free and hope to inspire audiences to reclaim their path to self-care in these uncertain times. You must register online.

Less robocalls amid pandemic

Your phone may be ringing more right now, but those calls are probably from someone you actually want to talk to.

Here’s the Buzz: Experts say robocalls are down in Florida. About 33 percent as call centers close around the globe.

Enjoy the peace while it lasts. As other businesses reopen, those call centers will likely get right back to work too.

Grocery store prices surge

You may want to look for coupons before heading to the grocery store. With everyone stocking up, don’t be alarmed if you notice the prices are going up.



Here's the Buzz: In April, groceries saw their biggest one-month price jump since the 1970s.

Just about everything got more expensive, but proteins like meat and eggs saw the biggest increase as the U.S. is facing a meat shortage.

Is your couch dirtier than bathroom?



Nearly two months into staying home, it may be time to clean your couch.

Here's the Buzz: A new study by Ladders shows your couch is 12 times dirtier than your bathroom, and that's before you started using it as a home office or a place to hang out on the weekend.