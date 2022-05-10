JFRD: Suspicious fire burns 3 buildings under construction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on the Westside of Jacksonville early in the morning.
The fire broke out at Jammes Road and Sweetbay Lane at a construction site for an apartment complex, officials said.
Captain Eric Prosswimmer says the fire was deemed a 2nd alarm fire. In a video, you can see flames torching the new construction.
Prosswimmer says it burned three buildings. No one was inside or harmed. The fire began to die down around 5 a.m.
JFRD says the fire is considered suspicious at this time.