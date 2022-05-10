JFRD: Suspicious fire burns 3 buildings under construction

The fire was deemed a 2nd alarm fire by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on the Westside of Jacksonville early in the morning.

The fire broke out at Jammes Road and Sweetbay Lane at a construction site for an apartment complex, officials said.

Captain Eric Prosswimmer says the fire was deemed a 2nd alarm fire. In a video, you can see flames torching the new construction.

Prosswimmer says it burned three buildings. No one was inside or harmed. The fire began to die down around 5 a.m.

JFRD says the fire is considered suspicious at this time.

#BREAKING Overnight: @THEJFRD fighting this 2nd alarm fire overnight on the west side. Capt. Eric Prosswimmer says the fire is considered suspicious. 3 apartment buildings that were under construction were up in flames. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/lva7qckwaH — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) October 5, 2022