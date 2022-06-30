JFRD shares firework safety tips ahead of the 4th of July

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department recommends leaving the explosives to the professionals while having fun.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The 4th of July is just around the corner and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is wanting to remind residents to be safe over the holiday weekend.

Although Florida law allows residents to shoot off fireworks on New Year's Eve, New Year's day, and the 4th of July it doesn't mean they're not dangerous.

Today on #GMJ I’m talking Florida firework laws & safety! Anyone else love lighting off their own fireworks?!🙋🏽‍♀️ @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/ujWa5ZamBp — Mekena Rodriguez (@MekenaRodriguez) June 30, 2022

JFRD has shared these safety tips:

Find an open area.

Never lean over fireworks when lighting.

Never light a firework while holding it.

If a firework doesn't go off, it's a dud, soak it in water.

Keep children and pets as far away as possible.

Soak all debris in water before throwing away.

"We haven’t got a lot of rain recently things are really dry and will catch fire fast that’s including rooftops if your roof isn’t clean, leaves or other debris can catch fire and set your house on fire," Jacksonville Fire-Rescue Department's Captain Eric Prosswimmer said.

You can find more safety tips by clicking here.

Prosswimmer also says you should never shoot off a gun in place of a firework.