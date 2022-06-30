JFRD shares firework safety tips ahead of the 4th of July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The 4th of July is just around the corner and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is wanting to remind residents to be safe over the holiday weekend.
Although Florida law allows residents to shoot off fireworks on New Year's Eve, New Year's day, and the 4th of July it doesn't mean they're not dangerous.
JFRD has shared these safety tips:
- Find an open area.
- Never lean over fireworks when lighting.
- Never light a firework while holding it.
- If a firework doesn't go off, it's a dud, soak it in water.
- Keep children and pets as far away as possible.
- Soak all debris in water before throwing away.
"We haven’t got a lot of rain recently things are really dry and will catch fire fast that’s including rooftops if your roof isn’t clean, leaves or other debris can catch fire and set your house on fire," Jacksonville Fire-Rescue Department's Captain Eric Prosswimmer said.
Prosswimmer also says you should never shoot off a gun in place of a firework.
“We find certain neighborhoods who think we don’t have fireworks we want the noise so they shoot in the air. What goes up must come down those bullets what goes up must come down. It's not safe it's not practical, please don’t use guns as fireworks," Prosswimmer said.