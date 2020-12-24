Lines form at JIA early morning on Christmas Eve

AAA expects holiday travel to be down by 30%.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Centers for Disease Control is asking people to stay home this holiday season, but according to the TSA more than three million people have traveled over the past three days by air.

The numbers from TSA show travel is down about 50% for those days leading up to Christmas Eve compared to 2019 travel. You can find their data here.

Christmas Eve is a busy travel day. Lines formed at check-in counters at Jacksonville International Airport before 5 a.m.

Masks are required at the airport, but people were not consistently social distancing as they crowded the check-in areas.

Michael Stewart with the Jacksonville Aviation Authority says according to TSA numbers, JIA is expecting more than 3,300 travelers on Christmas Eve. He says they had more than 5,000 the day before.

The airport may not be packed, but peoples bags are. Heidi Barfield and her kids are heading north to see her 94-year-old mother.

"We feel like it’s a good opportunity to be with her," Barfield said. "You never know how long you have with your loved ones so we want to make the most of it."

Merry Christmas Eve 🎁 The @CDCgov is asking people to stay home for the holidays, but @TSA numbers show MILLIONS of people are traveling by air just over the past few days. #GMJ pic.twitter.com/Bl1xzzlYSU — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) December 24, 2020

Safety measures are in place. These travelers feel safe enough to take flight despite the warnings not to.

"I have some underlying conditions," said John Sumner, traveler. "But so far it seems like this is better than walking into a Costco, a Sams Club, a supermarket.”

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross says 96% of travelers are expected to drive this year which could be good news if you are flying.

“I know people were saying wow the airport seems so crowded, but a lot of that was relative," Gross explained. "Because, you know, the months prior the airports were empty. Whereas you may have had one person in a concourse, suddenly you have 50 and you think it’s a stampede."