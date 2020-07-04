JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This Saturday would have been one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Jacksonville Humane Society. Hundreds of people had signed up to participate in Mutt March.

But with social distancing rules still in place, the Jacksonville Humane Society has made it a virtual event this year. So on Saturday morning, they are encouraging dog owners to take their pups on a walk around their neighborhoods and post it on social media using the hashtag #MuttMarch.

There will be more online items as well.

"The silent auction is now online, so anyone can bid and we will have a live raffle drawing and all sorts of fun things to participate in virtually," tells Lindsay Layendecker with the Jacksonville Humane Society. So the event is still going on, it just has a different look and feel."

Jax Humane says this is a crucial event for them to raise money each year to help local animals. The organization budgets for the fundraiser to bring in thousands of dollars in donations each year and that money is then used to help homeless animals around Jacksonville.

You can still register as a virtual walker or head over to their website and make a donation. The website is www.jaxhumane.org/donate