Jason Woods brings 'A Christmas Carol' to life in solo show

This one-man, one-night-only performance is Tuesday, December 20 at 7 p.m. at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” comes to life in a whole new way this holiday season as Jason Woods performs the entire play as all 20 characters. 

This one-man, one-night-only performance is Tuesday, December 20 at 7 p.m. at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. 

Woods recently returned to Jacksonville after a month of performing off-Broadway in New York City.

Click here for more information about Jason Woods and his work. 

If you are interested in purchasing tickets to the play, click here.

