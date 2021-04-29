Jaguars superfan and collector prepares for NFL Draft Day

Stephen Dickey is not even from Jacksonville, but he's been a fan since his first game in the stadium in the late 90s.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — For a team with a lack of wins, they have a fan base that is not lacking excitement.

Stephen Dickey is one of them. He moved from Indiana to Jacksonville in the late 90s.

A coworker took him to a game and he was hooked. So hooked that entire room of his home is for his Jaguars collection.

He’s now a Jaguars collector and has been since 1997. That’s how he wound up with enough memorabilia, specialty items, and signed jerseys to fill up a room and overflow into other spaces in his home.

To say he’s excited for the Jaguars to get the first pick is an understatement. He’s got three of Trevor Lawrence’s Sports Illustrated covers and a Clemson helmet for him already set up in his collection of helmets for every player who the Jags have picked first.

“It’s hard to explain," Dickey said about his huge collection. "You know one in 15 seasons and then you walk into this. Right? It’s hard to explain that to people."

How does he explain it?

"I am a fan, you don’t give up because you have a losing season or just because you have 10 losing seasons," Dickey said.

Fans have put a lot of hope into what happens at the draft. Stay with First Coast News for your NFL Draft coverage.

We have live coverage all day and special Draft coverage beginning at 5 p.m.