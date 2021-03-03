Jacksonville woman still seeking kidney donor buys billboards with grandchildren's plea

The three billboards feature Lori's grandchildren and read, "Our grandma needs a kidney donor so she can see us grow up!"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman still in desperate need of a kidney is now putting her message in bright lights.

In November First Coast News introduced you to Lori who is looking for a kidney donor. Look for her message on billboards across Duval County this month.

The three billboards feature Lori's grandchildren and read:

"Our grandma needs a kidney donor so she can see us grow up!"

"We tried everything," Lori said. "This is my last option. I pray to God this works."