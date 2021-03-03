x
Jacksonville woman still seeking kidney donor buys billboards with grandchildren's plea

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman still in desperate need of a kidney is now putting her message in bright lights. 

In November First Coast News introduced you to Lori who is looking for a kidney donor. Look for her message on billboards across Duval County this month. 

The three billboards feature Lori's grandchildren and read: 

"Our grandma needs a kidney donor so she can see us grow up!"

"We tried everything," Lori said. "This is my last option. I pray to God this works."

If you can help, give Lori a call at 203-640-5465.

Learn more information about being a kidney donor here.

See Lori's original story from November here.

