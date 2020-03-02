Hundreds of thousands of people are dying as they struggle in to regain control of their own bodies.

“The deaths due to obesity is equal to breast and colon cancer together,” said Dr. Husain Abbas, Medical Director at Memorial Hospital.

More than half of America will be obese within 10 years, according to a study by the New England Journal of Medicine, which found that 29 states, mostly Southern and Midwest, will be hit the hardest.

Fifty percent of people in the state of Florida will become obese by 2030 and the study shows that close to 60 percent of people in Georgia will be directly affected by the obesity epidemic.

This severe public health crisis is taking a toll on adults and children across the U.S. Diseases associated with obesity such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes will also rise.

Yet, eating less and exercising is not a cure for everyone. Some people are forced to turn to surgery.

Your body mass index or BMI is a general rule of thumb, letting you know where your "good weight" should be. Anything greater than 30 is considered obese.

Jacksonville native, Julie Dahlin at her heaviest had a BMI of more than 80. She knew something had to change.

"It made a difference in the last couple of years because I was actually starting a personal life not just my career,” Dahlin said. “That played a major factor in saying, 'well I want to be here for another 30 to 40 years because of all of these things that I want in a personal life.' That's when it hit."

At her heaviest, Dahlin weighed 525 pounds. She stands 5’ 4” tall.

First Coast News followed Dahlin on her weight loss journey after she decided to undergo bariatric surgery. You’ll meet her on Good Morning Jacksonville starting Tuesday, Feb. 4 as she dares to take a stand and encourage others struggling with obesity to do the same.

RELATED: 'It would make me feel embarrassed. I know what they're thinking': Jacksonville woman once 525 lbs, fights back against obesity