Have you read 'Lightlark'? Jacksonville twin gets movie deal with 'Twilight' creators from best-selling book

Alex Aster "posted into the void" and pitched her novel to TikTok. Now she's an executive producer on the movie adaptation of her New York Times best-selling book.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Talk about a dream come true!

A local woman you may have watched grow up on TV commercials is now a New York Times bestselling author with a movie deal and she's only 27 years old. First Coast News talked with one of the Keith Pierson Toyota twins, Alex Aster, who got her big break on TikTok.

Aster says she has always been a fan of Young Adult books turned into movies like "The Hunger Games" and "Twilight" and now her book "Lightlark" is going to be listed with them. After what she says were hundreds of rejections, she (and you) can hold the book in her hands.

It all started when Aster, who now lives in New York City, "posted into the void," as she calls it, with a TikTok video.

"I made a video basically pitching my book to the internet," she said.

Now try to imagine the best possible scenario that could happen... It's Aster's reality.

"It debuted number one on the New York Times bestseller list and all of this amazing stuff that I never dreamed of," Aster said.

The dream doesn't stop there. Aster says her fantasy novel "Lightlark" is being made into a movie by the producers of "Twilight" and Universal Studios.

"I'm going to be an executive producer too so I'm involved," Aster said. "It's just honestly, everything about it is a dream come true."

The "Twilight" fan started writing when she was 12 years old and became a published author in 2020, but she says this is the book she always wanted to read - so she wrote it.

"This truly is the book of my heart, like the book that I really wanted to read," she said. "It has adventure, magic, fantasy, romance, it has everything that I love to read in books. I truly wrote it for me first."

Okay, you're probably dying for the pitch.

"'Lightlark' is about an island that appears once every 100 years to host a game where six rulers fight to break their deadly curses," Aster explained. "To break them one of the six rulers has to die and one will win unmatched power."

You can pick up your copy of "Lightlark" at the library or any bookstore or order it online. It's especially special to Aster to see her novel in bookstores in her hometown on the First Coast.

"It feels amazing to go home and see my book in the bookstore that I used to go to as a kid dreaming of having a book in there," she said.

She thanks everyone for the support and encourages other young authors not to give up.

"Everyone gets so many rejections and you just don't really hear about it," Aster said. "So if you're getting rejected just keep going if this is what you love to do because I have literally been rejected hundreds and hundreds of times for every single book that I tried to write. You just need one person to believe in you and I was so lucky that I got that one person and then someone else came along and they also believed in it, but it was never like everyone believed in it."

Aster didn't give up. Now she's living her dream and sharing it with the world.

"It feels amazing because it's everything that I wanted in a book and I get to share it with everyone else too now," she said.

Aster recently got to share her story on Good Morning America. She tells First Coast News she's sworn to secrecy for many details about the movie, but will post updates on her TikTok.

Aster isn't the only one in her family doing big things. Forbes estimates Aster's twin sister Daniella, who is an entrepreneur and founder of the newsletter company The Newsette, is one of the wealthiest women of color in the U.S.