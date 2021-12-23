'I'm so grateful': Jacksonville salon owner buys Christmas gifts for four single mothers

She knows what they're going through trying to pay the bills and buy presents with one paycheck. Cynthia Meadows is making sure they're not doing it on their own.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — No child left behind. A business owner in Jacksonville is using her paycheck to pay it forward and help Santa along the way.

Abliss Studios looks like the North Pole preparing for Christmas as Cynthia Meadows awaits the arrival of her visitors: four single moms.

“We all have a similar story, we are raising kids by ourselves," Meadows says. She knows the joy of the holidays comes with a price.

“I remember struggling – because I have a business – struggling to make my daughter happy for Christmas every year," she says.

Back then, she got help from her mother. Now it’s her turn to help other mothers.

She posted on social media asking for stories of single moms who may need some extra support to cover Christmas. From the entries, she was able to select four women to help.

“I’m not the person to ask for help," says mother of two, Miasha Brown. She recently became a single mom.

“Besides the presents, you have really restored my faith in people," Brown told Meadows.

Mother of two, Candace Blount left an abusive relationship. “About a year ago I finally got the strength to leave, and now I am kind of doing things on my own. This is new. I was a stay at home mom," she says.

“I don’t want anyone to think I’m broke or down bad," says Blount. "But I care about my babies more than my pride.”

“It’s not about even being embarrassed of being a single mom," Meadows said to her. "We never signed up for this. There wasn’t a sign that said single mom way!”

Mother of two, Hannah Little also left her abuser.

“It’s been challenging because you are doing it by yourself," Little said with tears coming down her face. "You have to do everything by yourself. You have to be the comforter. You have to be the person that disciplines. You got to love them at the same time.”

It’s the first Christmas for mother of five, Demetria Bell, as a widow. Her husband returned home from eight years in the military in April, hoping to get to know his kids.

“He passed May 29," Bell said. "We only had that short period of time for them because they always wanted to see him. They wanted to know if he was real. He just overseas you know. Military.”