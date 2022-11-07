Jacksonville pharmacists create all-natural beard care products

Everyday Fresh Club was designed for men of color. See their showcase July 23 at the Natural Beauty Fest in Jacksonville Equestrian Center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In an industry that caters to women, the Everyday Fresh Club owners, Derick McElveen and Theron Douglas are working to provide hair and skin products for men.

“We were just going back and forth of what we had tried for our beards what did work what didn’t work," Douglas said.

Douglas said the lack of products not just for men, but men of color made the project that more important.

“There aren’t many products I feel like are geared towards making sure that we feel cared for," Douglas said.

As pharmacists, McElveen and Douglas took their knowledge and applied it to three products creating an all-natural brand.

“We made something without chemicals, that’s beneficial for you that you can use every day," McElveen said.

“We use pharmaceutical guidelines to make sure that what we’re compounding is within quality standards the highest quality standards that we can kind of pull out," Douglas said.

Everyday Fresh Club is now a monthly subscription providing a beard wash, beard balm, and from the finishing touch, beard oil.

“The goal is to expand to more products to be able to cover more people. The next box I want to have is the shave box to address all of the hair-challenged brothers out there and to ease the transition because that’s really what started my everyday care," McElveen said.