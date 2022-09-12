Jacksonville pastry chef competing on new Prime Video show

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge premieres on Prime Video on December 13.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "Oh the places you'll go!"

The famous stories and characters of Dr. Seuss are being baked into masterpieces on Amazon's Prime Video new show Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge.

A Jacksonville pastry chef is one of the contestants hoping her work wins her $50,000.

From Whoville to Jacksonville, chef Rebecca Reed is getting weird and wacky in this bake off.

She graduated from the French Culinary Institute and interned under a James Beard Award-winning chef. Now she's the corporate pastry chef for Black Sheep group overseeing the pastry happenings at Black Sheep, Bellwether, and Orsay in the bold city.

There’s nothing corporate though about her bubbly personality and quirky creations.

“Desserts bring people together and they make people happy," said Reed. "If I can do that on a show, I will sacrifice some of my discomfort you know being in front of people in this capacity for that ultimate goal.”

The show is a classic bake off show where there are challenges and celebrity judges. This one revolves around Dr. Seuss and his whimsical world!

“What I get to bring literally to the plate is the creativity that goes into each dish," Reed said. "I always loved to make people happy and to bring joy and fulfillment and wonderful good things! I knew I could do that through baking.”

She’s a working mom who hopes to inspire others to take a chance and follow their dreams.

She has a 3 year old daughter and knew that taking this opportunity would mean being away from her husband and child for a month of filming across the country.

Reed hopes her appearance on the show brings some attention to Jacksonville!

"I’m really proud of our food community down here in Jacksonville and I feel like we don’t always get the spotlight shined on us," Reed said. "I really want people to see what is going on in Jacksonville and I hope that I make Jacksonville really proud by the way that I represent them especially on that big stage.”

The Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge will be streaming on Prime Video on December 13!

You can bake along with the show as they release the recipes for the Best Bite each episode.