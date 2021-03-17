Jacksonville odor investigation: Register for virtual town hall involving major players

The virtual town hall is March 25 at 6 p.m. and you must register.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council Member Randy DeFoor will host a virtual town hall involving major players in the odor complaints and investigation in Jacksonville.

The virtual town hall is March 25 at 6 p.m. and you must register, which you can do here.

DeFoor states those involved include Florida District 14 Representative Angie Nixon and representatives from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Jacksonville's Environmental Quality Division, and International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc. (IFF).

DeFoor states a large part of the meeting will involve public comment.

Read the amended class action complaint here.

IFF representatives have denied they are the source of the odor.

The company gave a presentation to the board last month showing how they would use technology to pinpoint the source of the odor. They said their year-long study would cost up to $80,000.

The issue goes to the city council next.

Anyone experiencing the odor is encouraged to file a complaint with the city and EPA and email the Murray Hill Preservation Association at MurrayHillChemicalSmell@murrayhilljax.com.

